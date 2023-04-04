Through interviews and public records, Streetsblog identified 53 dealers at the Bridgeton compound and other so-called “multi-dealer locations” across New Jersey that state auditors have caught violating temp tag regulations in recent years. At least three of those dealers told the state that they sold temp tags illegally, records show. Another four admitted it to Streetsblog in interviews.

Those 53 dealerships have issued more than 178,000 temp tags, according to data obtained by Streetsblog through records requests.

Multi-dealer locations are not unique to New Jersey. Georgia—another major source of temp tags in New York City—is also filled with office buildings that hardly resemble typical retail car businesses yet that each serve as the business address of dozens or even hundreds of licensed dealers. Some of them issue vast numbers of temp tags despite having no online inventories, online reviews or listings on Google Maps.

Some of these dealerships in Georgia and New Jersey are operated by people who live in New York City or its suburbs, Streetsblog found through public records and interviews. Such dealers include Donnon Nixon, who opened DDA Autos in a multi-dealer location in LaGrange, Georgia, in late 2021 or early 2022—around the time his dealership at a multi-dealer location in New Jersey was getting shut down for fraudulently issuing temp tags.

That did not stop Nixon from printing nearly 900 temp tags from his Georgia dealership in the last nine months of 2022, 98 percent of them to out-of-state buyers, data show. Dealers told Streetsblog that regulators typically do not scrutinize transactions involving out-of-state buyers, as the sales tax goes to the buyers’ home state.

In a brief phone interview, Nixon denied selling temp tags but declined to answer questions. He said he lives in Brooklyn.

Officials in Georgia caught at least 34 dealers violating temp tag regulations in 2022, records show.

The illicit temp tag trade has spawned a cohort of motorists in the five boroughs who have relied on paper tags for anonymity while driving without car insurance, skipping out on tolls or sales tax, or breaking the law in more consequential ways. The New York City Police Department has described fraudulent license plates as a “nexus of criminality,” and paper tags have cropped up in robberies, shootings and hit-and-runs.

The locus of unusual temp tag activity is multi-dealer locations like those in Bridgeton and LaGrange, which exploit weak state regulations to serve licensed used car dealers, dozens of whom have gone on to fraudulently issue temps. In New Jersey, at least, industry watchdogs and state lawmakers have known about problems at multi-dealer locations, or MDLs, for years.

“The MDL, it’s a sham, and it’s a facilitator of all kinds of illicit and potentially illegal activity,” said Kathy Riley, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation, which has investigated MDLs. “New Jersey has turned a blind eye to the abuses."