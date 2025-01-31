Going to America meant retracing the steps of many Fuzhounese immigrants before him. Ou borrowed money, paid a smuggler 300,000 yuan (about $45,000 at the time), then walked into the United States, according to a presentation by Feng Lun, a member of Fly’s board of directors. Ou himself told me he came via Mexico but declined to discuss it further.

Once he arrived, Ou washed dishes, ran a motorcycle-repair business, opened a short-lived ice cream shop in Sunset Park, and delivered food for Chinese-owned restaurants in Manhattan, according to interviews and public records. Outgoing and talkative, he made friends easily, remembered Su Tong, then a pastor at a Fujianese church in Manhattan that Ou attended. “He’s not the type of person who quietly keeps to himself and just does his own thing,” Su said.

It wasn’t long until Ou had the idea for Fly. E-bikes and mopeds were common in Fuzhou, but lots of delivery workers in New York were still schlepping around on regular bikes. So Ou borrowed $12,000 from his friends and roommates, threw in $3,000 he had saved, and founded Fly, he told me. (The company says this was in 2018, although Google Street View archives show one Fly store apparently already operating in 2014.) The name “Fly” reflected his business ethos, Ou has said: “Taking off first and adjusting our course later.”

Ou began importing vehicles from China. These weren’t like the e-bikes favored by tech workers and Park Slope dads, which can come with high-tech gadgetry and cost thousands of dollars, nor were they like the Vespas that some Europhile New Yorkers have long ridden. Fly’s customers are the Deliveristas, whose hourly pay until 2023 averaged around $7. The apps penalized them for being too slow, so they needed rides that were fast, affordable, and equipped to transport food. That is what Ou sold.

The early days were tight. Ou was in debt. A store was robbed. The company kept getting fined — throttle-powered e-bikes weren’t even legal to use in the city until 2020. But, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company thrived. Jimmy Yeung, a Fuzhounese moped wholesaler in Maspeth, Queens, who’s done business with Ou, attributes Fly’s success to its substantial brick-and-mortar footprint. Whereas other e-bike and moped sellers were mainly content to stock their products in stores owned by others, Ou opened Fly shops all over the city. The brand came to feel omnipresent.

Ou’s strategy worked. Fly’s profits tripled from fiscal year 2022 to 2023, according to the company’s investor prospectus. The business brought in $32 million in net revenue last fiscal year. In June, Fly had 84 employees in its Flushing headquarters and nearly 40 stores, including outposts in Los Angeles, Toronto, and other cities. The company says it produced 19,000 bikes, mopeds, motorcycles, and scooters last year, all electric. As for the IPO, it yielded $9 million. (Ou said he had the idea to go public after watching The Wolf of Wall Street.) By June, he was living on Long Island and driving a Tesla. The guys he borrowed money from became Fly shareholders and, according to the company, “multimillionaires.”

Yeung praised Ou’s success, but he saw risks to the IPO. “He might have moved too quickly and too far,” Yeung said in Mandarin. “I never thought it could really go public, to be honest with you, okay? Because I think if every Tom, Dick, and Harry in our industry, which is relatively low level, can go public, what does that mean? It means all of Wall Street is a scam.”